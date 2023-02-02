Pelosi endorses Schiff in California Senate race if Feinstein retires

Nancy Pelosi speaks and Rep. Adam Schiff listens during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she'll endorse Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in California's U.S. Senate race if Sen. Dianne Feinstein decides not to run for re-election in 2024.

Why it matters: Feinstein, 89, has not yet announced her retirement, but a field of candidates has already begun to form.

Schiff, who announced his campaign for Senate last month, is the second House Democrat to launch a bid for Feinstein's seat after Rep. Katie Porter.

Rep. Barbara Lee, former chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also plans to jump in the race.

The big picture: Pelosi praised Feinstein's "remarkable legislative record" over her years in the Senate and said that if Feinstein decides to run again, "she has my whole-hearted support."