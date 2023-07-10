26 mins ago - Election

Ohio's U.S. Senate race is heating up

Tyler Buchanan
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown at a committee hearing holding his glasses.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is running for re-election next year and several Republican challengers are hoping to face him. Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Next year's U.S. Senate race is starting to take shape in the Buckeye State, with at least two Republicans vying for a chance to take on Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

Why it matters: The stakes are high for the Democratic Party, which holds a narrow Senate majority and faces a particularly tough electoral map in 2024.

State of play: Ohio, West Virginia and Montana are states that Donald Trump won in 2020 and each is represented by a Democrat up for re-election, Axios' Josh Kraushaar reports.

  • Brown, 70, joins three Supreme Court justices as the only Ohio Democrats remaining in statewide office.
  • State Sen. Matt Dolan and car dealer Bernie Moreno are campaigning in the Republican primary. Both ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022, but lost the GOP primary to J.D. Vance, who ultimately won the seat.

The latest: Secretary of State Frank LaRose teased his impending campaign announcement on Twitter.

A tweet from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose showing ballot paperwork.
Via Twitter.

The intrigue: With a majority of Republican voters undecided at this early juncture, a Trump endorsement would catapult a candidate to front-runner status.

Meanwhile, LaRose once did advance planning work on Trump's 2017 inauguration and was backed by the former president during his 2022 re-election campaign as secretary of state.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more