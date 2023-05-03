Democrat Colin Allred launches 2024 bid against Ted Cruz

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) on Wednesday announced his bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in 2024.

Why it matters: Allred is the highest-profile Democrat vying to unseat Cruz, who is one of just a handful of potentially vulnerable Senate Republicans up for reelection this cycle.

Driving the news: In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Allred took aim at Cruz’s support for baseless 2020 election fraud claims in the lead-up to Jan. 6 and his ill-fated trip to Cancun in 2021.

“When I left the NFL, I thought my days of putting people on the ground were over. Then, Jan. 6 happened,” says Allred, while standing on a football field.

“I took off my jacket and got ready to take on anyone who came through the door,” he continues, “And Ted Cruz? He cheered on the mob, then hid in the supply closet.”

The backdrop: Allred, a former Tennessee Titans linebacker and Obama administration official, won his House seat in 2018 by unseating Republican incumbent Pete Sessions in one of the most closely watched races in the country.

He won a 7-point reelection victory in 2020 and was then redistricted into a safer seat, easily winning in 2022.

The other side: “Democrats have once again turned to a far-left radical to run for Senate. Not only does Colin Allred vote with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time, but his voting record is completely out-of-touch with Texas,” Cruz campaign spokesperson Nick Maddux said in a statement.