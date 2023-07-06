Read: New Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant details released

Former President Trump during a July 1 campaign event in Pickens, South Carolina. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Authorities on Wednesday unsealed further portions of an affidavit the FBI used to obtain a warrant to search former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last August.

The big picture: The slightly less redacted document underscores the wealth of evidence investigators had gathered before the raid that retrieved over 100 classified documents, which ultimately led to the first federal indictment of a former U.S. president.

Driving the news: A federal judge in Florida ordered the release of the updated document, but he said he would deny a request from a coalition of media organizations to fully unseal it "to comply with grand jury secrecy rules and to protect investigative sources and methods."

The intrigue: Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said in his order Wednesday that a certain portion must remain under seal as it "identifies investigative steps that have not yet been made public."

For the record: Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges related to retaining classified information and obstruction of justice.

Read the updated Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant in full, via DocumentCloud: