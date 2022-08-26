2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Read the FBI's redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that led to the execution of a search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month.
Why it matters: The document, though heavily redacted, still provides new details on the FBI's ongoing criminal investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents after losing the 2020 election and leaving the White House.
Read the redacted affidavit: