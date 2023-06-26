Skip to main content
Inside the House's right-wing schism

Andrew Solender
Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump and Greene arrive at a Waffle House after speaking at the Georgia Republican Party's state convention on June 10. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), once the darling of Congress’ hard-right, now faces an uncertain future within a group of her own ideological allies.

Why it matters: New tensions are the byproduct of a long-growing divide among some of the right-wing Freedom Caucus’ most vocal members over strategy, style and support for former President Trump.

Driving the news: The group discussed whether to kick Greene out during a meeting Friday morning, though no final decision has been made, Axios’ Juliegrace Brufke reported.

  • An internal vote on Friday reflected "there is the support to kick her out," a source familiar with the matter told Axios, but the group — which has never ejected a member — is in uncharted territory.

The backdrop: Greene quickly emerged as one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) biggest right-wing headaches when she was first elected in 2020.

What we're hearing: The source said there has been a push to oust members who are “Freedom Caucus members in name only,” but Greene is a “unique case” due to her outspoken criticism of the group at times.

Between the lines: Greene and McCarthy share a close alignment with Trump, who — facing both state and federal indictments — has demanded more loyalty of his congressional allies in recent months than perhaps any time since leaving office.

  • Like Jordan, Greene has been given plum postings on high-profile committees investigating the Biden administration.

The other side: Several ascendant Freedom Caucus members have taken a different path with both McCarthy and Trump.

  • The genesis of the split with Trump can be traced as far back as January 2020, when Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Ken Buck (R-Colo.) signed onto a statement opposing Trump-backed efforts to decertify Biden electors.
  • Roy and Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) have since endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president over Trump. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) has endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
  • All four have been among McCarthy’s most vocal antagonists — Roy, Good and Norman during the speaker fight, and Buck more recently in a protest of McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal with Democrats.

Yes, but: Greene’s case is at least as personal as it is political.

  • Her criticism of her colleagues’ repeated breaks with McCarthy hasn’t exactly endeared her to them.
  • She became embroiled in an expletive-laden feud with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) last week while accusing the Coloradan of copying her articles of impeachment against President Biden.

The big picture: This is all playing out against the backdrop of a broader internal war over the direction of the GOP.

