Trump and Greene arrive at a Waffle House after speaking at the Georgia Republican Party's state convention on June 10. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), once the darling of Congress’ hard-right, now faces an uncertain future within a group of her own ideological allies.

Why it matters: New tensions are the byproduct of a long-growing divide among some of the right-wing Freedom Caucus’ most vocal members over strategy, style and support for former President Trump.

Driving the news: The group discussed whether to kick Greene out during a meeting Friday morning, though no final decision has been made, Axios’ Juliegrace Brufke reported.

An internal vote on Friday reflected "there is the support to kick her out," a source familiar with the matter told Axios, but the group — which has never ejected a member — is in uncharted territory.

The backdrop: Greene quickly emerged as one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) biggest right-wing headaches when she was first elected in 2020.

But — like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a founding Freedom Caucus member who serves as the chair of the House Judiciary Committee — Greene was eventually brought into the fold.

While 20 Freedom Caucus members kept McCarthy from the speakership for a grueling 15 ballots in January, demanding concessions that have continued to cause headaches, Greene stuck by his side and even criticized the rebels.

What we're hearing: The source said there has been a push to oust members who are “Freedom Caucus members in name only,” but Greene is a “unique case” due to her outspoken criticism of the group at times.

Between the lines: Greene and McCarthy share a close alignment with Trump, who — facing both state and federal indictments — has demanded more loyalty of his congressional allies in recent months than perhaps any time since leaving office.

Like Jordan, Greene has been given plum postings on high-profile committees investigating the Biden administration.

The other side: Several ascendant Freedom Caucus members have taken a different path with both McCarthy and Trump.

The genesis of the split with Trump can be traced as far back as January 2020, when Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Ken Buck (R-Colo.) signed onto a statement opposing Trump-backed efforts to decertify Biden electors.

Roy and Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) have since endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president over Trump. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) has endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

All four have been among McCarthy’s most vocal antagonists — Roy, Good and Norman during the speaker fight, and Buck more recently in a protest of McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal with Democrats.

Yes, but: Greene’s case is at least as personal as it is political.

Her criticism of her colleagues’ repeated breaks with McCarthy hasn’t exactly endeared her to them.

She became embroiled in an expletive-laden feud with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) last week while accusing the Coloradan of copying her articles of impeachment against President Biden.

The big picture: This is all playing out against the backdrop of a broader internal war over the direction of the GOP.