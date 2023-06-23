House Freedom Caucus weighs kicking out Marjorie Taylor Greene

Members of the House Freedom Caucus discussed potentially ousting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from the conservative group during a closed-door meeting on Friday morning, three sources familiar with the conversation confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The discussion comes in the wake of Greene taking aim at Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) on the House floor, where Greene called the Colorado Republican a “nasty little b***h” after Boebert introduced competing impeachment resolutions.

Two sources said they felt Greene’s behavior was “unprofessional,” with one critic arguing that members are becoming increasingly frustrated with the Georgia conservative for a variety of reasons.

“No decisions were made,” one GOP lawmaker said, adding that the group had a “wide-ranging” discussion on a variety of topics.

Three GOP lawmakers cast doubt that an ouster would actually take place, noting some long-standing members have reservations about the move and a removal would require an 80% majority.

The intrigue: Conservative critics beyond Boebert have taken issue with Greene shifting from being one of leadership’s leading critics to a vocal ally of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Two HFC members recently floating to Chairman Scott Perry (R-Penn.) the idea of removing Greene and other members that don’t fully align with where the group stands, Politico first reported.

first reported. Boebert and Greene have a history of feuding, with the two getting into a heated altercation in the women’s bathroom at the Capitol where Boebert told Greene “don’t be ugly” during the midst of the speaker battle.

The big picture: While the HFC has fractured on certain issues, it still has played a sizable role in strong-arming leadership into moving legislation to the right and prioritizing their goals by using procedural tactics.