Inside the room: GOP tensions erupt after House floor protest

House Republicans sparred in what members described as a “fiery” closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday, with mainstream GOP lawmakers blasting a group of 11 conservatives for the blockade of floor action last week.

Why it matters: The conference still has a lot of legislation it wants to pass, ranging from spending bills to FAA reauthorization.

Fractures within the conference could make those task more difficult and place Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership position on tenuous ground.

Behind the scenes: Multiple GOP sources in the room told Axios that moderates took to the mics to slam the 11 members who froze the floor, arguing that a small group does not speak for the entirety of the conference and blasted their calls for a renegotiated speaker's agreement.

Freshman Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) was "screaming at the mics" about the floor shutdown, "dropping multiple F bombs" and telling the room “he’s introducing bills to save lives and it’s not s**t that gets on Fox News," according to two sources in the room.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) rebutted Van Orden's criticisms, arguing that he is "looking to shrink government."

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) also slammed the blockade move, with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) telling the room that "they're not moved at all by people yelling and cursing at the mics at them."

At one point Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.) requested that members refrain from using profanity during the meeting, noting some lawmakers' children were present, multiple sources confirmed.

What they’re saying: Some within the conservative ranks are split on the floor protest tactics, with several GOP members projecting that the appropriations process is going to be a difficult feat to complete while keeping all factions satisfied.

"There was a lot of unhappiness, a lot of people took them to task," Rep. Randy Webber (R-Texas) told Axios, adding that he has encouraged leadership to stay strong.

" Somebody in there said that each week will be a test of our ability to stay unified, and I would submit that will be based on whether or not we're pursuing unifying conservative policy objectives," said Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.).

Gaetz dismissed the criticisms against him during the meeting, telling reporters "I am not for everyone. But, you know, I seem to get 70% of the vote every time I put my name on the ballot, so folks want me up here fighting for less spending."

The big picture: Leadership has acknowledged that the road ahead isn't going to be easy for them, but said that talks between the conservative rabble rousers and McCarthy have been productive.