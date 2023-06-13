Inside the room: GOP tensions erupt after House floor protest
House Republicans sparred in what members described as a “fiery” closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday, with mainstream GOP lawmakers blasting a group of 11 conservatives for the blockade of floor action last week.
Why it matters: The conference still has a lot of legislation it wants to pass, ranging from spending bills to FAA reauthorization.
- Fractures within the conference could make those task more difficult and place Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership position on tenuous ground.
Behind the scenes: Multiple GOP sources in the room told Axios that moderates took to the mics to slam the 11 members who froze the floor, arguing that a small group does not speak for the entirety of the conference and blasted their calls for a renegotiated speaker's agreement.
- Freshman Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) was "screaming at the mics" about the floor shutdown, "dropping multiple F bombs" and telling the room “he’s introducing bills to save lives and it’s not s**t that gets on Fox News," according to two sources in the room.
- Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) rebutted Van Orden's criticisms, arguing that he is "looking to shrink government."
- Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) also slammed the blockade move, with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) telling the room that "they're not moved at all by people yelling and cursing at the mics at them."
At one point Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.) requested that members refrain from using profanity during the meeting, noting some lawmakers' children were present, multiple sources confirmed.
What they’re saying: Some within the conservative ranks are split on the floor protest tactics, with several GOP members projecting that the appropriations process is going to be a difficult feat to complete while keeping all factions satisfied.
- "There was a lot of unhappiness, a lot of people took them to task," Rep. Randy Webber (R-Texas) told Axios, adding that he has encouraged leadership to stay strong.
- "Somebody in there said that each week will be a test of our ability to stay unified, and I would submit that will be based on whether or not we're pursuing unifying conservative policy objectives," said Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.).
- Gaetz dismissed the criticisms against him during the meeting, telling reporters "I am not for everyone. But, you know, I seem to get 70% of the vote every time I put my name on the ballot, so folks want me up here fighting for less spending."
The big picture: Leadership has acknowledged that the road ahead isn't going to be easy for them, but said that talks between the conservative rabble rousers and McCarthy have been productive.
- "The media, every week you guys underestimate us," House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said when asked about the divide.