Skip to main content
Axios
Sections
Local news
Axios Pro
About Axios
Sign up
Log In
Sections
Axios Local
Sign up
Axios gets you smarter, faster with news & information that matters.
Our mission statement
About
About Axios
Advertise with us
Careers
Events
Axios on HBO
Axios HQ
Privacy and terms
Online tracking choices
Contact us
Subscribe
Axios newsletters
Axios Pro
Axios app
Axios podcasts
Courses
Earn Axios rewards
1 🎧 thing
Listen to "Axios Today"
An abortion victory is cementing Democrats midterm focus
Latest stories
Police change account of car crash that killed Rep. Walorski
4 mins ago -
Politics & Policy
After "Batgirl": Warner/Discovery outlines strategy shift
17 mins ago -
Economy & Business
FDA considering "dose-sparing" approach to increase availability of Jynneos vaccine
20 mins ago -
Health
Kevin Spacey must pay "House of Cards" makers $31 million
43 mins ago -
Economy & Business
Red-hot job market widens opportunity for more workers
45 mins ago -
Economy & Business
Inflation hits back-to-school shopping
2 hours ago -
Economy & Business
Biden tests positive for COVID for seventh day
2 hours ago -
Health
RIP federal minimum wage
2 hours ago -
Economy & Business
All top stories
Barak Ravid
, author of
Axios from Tel Aviv
Updated 3 hours ago -
World
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 10 as tensions rise
Smoke rises after airstrikes carried out by Israeli army in Gaza. Photo: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
1 🎧 thing
Listen to "Axios Today"
An abortion victory is cementing Democrats midterm focus
Kelly Tyko
2 hours ago -
Economy & Business
Inflation hits back-to-school shopping
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Herb Scribner
3 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Man who threatened to kill Fauci sentenced to 3 years in prison
Dr. Anthony Fauci. Photo: Shawn Thew/AFP via Getty Images
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Herb Scribner
4 hours ago -
Health
What you need to know about the monkeypox vaccine
Monkeypox vaccine is displayed by a medical professional. Photo: James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Ben Geman
, author of
Axios Generate
5 hours ago -
Energy & Environment
Senate energy bill could help U.S. carbon capture take flight
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Neil Irwin
Courtenay Brown
6 hours ago -
Economy & Business
America's labor market is on fire
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Sareen Habeshian
Updated 7 hours ago -
Science
2 people dead after lightning strike near White House
Photo: @dcfireems/Twitter
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Jacob Knutson
9 hours ago -
World
Russia "ready to discuss" prisoner swap for Griner and Whelan, Lavrov says
Brittney Griner inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Khimki, Russia, on Aug. 4. Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Jacob Knutson
Updated 10 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
China sanctions Pelosi and halts U.S. talks over Taiwan trip
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disembarking from a plane in Fussa, Japan, on Aug. 4. Photo: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Arielle Dreher
11 hours ago -
Health
The next public health emergency
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Miriam Kramer
, author of
Axios Space
11 hours ago -
Science
A decade of Curiosity on Mars
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Ina Fried
, author of
Axios Login
11 hours ago -
Technology
Column / Signal Boost
How Anker found billions in batteries and chargers
Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Courtesy of Anker
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Alexi McCammond
Alayna Treene
Andrew Solender
12 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Dems dodge on Biden '24
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 14 hours ago -
World
Pelosi says China "will not isolate Taiwan" as drills ramp up near island
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Friday morning local time. Photo: STR/Japan Pool/Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Shawna Chen
Alayna Treene
Updated 18 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Democrats secure Sinema's support for Inflation Reduction Act
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Capitol Hill in July. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
Jeremy Duda
, author of
Axios Phoenix
19 hours ago -
Politics & Policy
Trump-backed Kari Lake wins GOP nomination for Arizona governor
Kari Lake reacts to the crowd as she comes out to speak prior to former President Donald Trump's speech at a Save America Rally on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Photo: Ross D. Franklin/AP
Axios on facebook
Axios on twitter
Axios on linkedin
Axios on email
More Top Stories