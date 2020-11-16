U.S. reports 1 million coronavirus cases in 6 days

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
A COVID-19 testing super site at the Orange County Fair & Events Center on Thursday in Costa Mesa, California, which this week became the second state after Texas to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The U.S. has recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in six days, Johns Hopkins data shows.
The big picture: Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus are accelerating across the country. The virus has killed 246,210 people and infected 11,036,937 as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins. The country surpassed 10 million confirmed cases last Monday. The governors of Michigan and Washington state announced new restrictions Sunday to try and curb the pandemic's spread.