U.S. reports 1 million coronavirus cases in 6 days

A COVID-19 testing super site at the Orange County Fair & Events Center on Thursday in Costa Mesa, California, which this week became the second state after Texas to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The U.S. has recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in six days, Johns Hopkins data shows.

The big picture: Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus are accelerating across the country. The virus has killed 246,210 people and infected 11,036,937 as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins. The country surpassed 10 million confirmed cases last Monday. The governors of Michigan and Washington state announced new restrictions Sunday to try and curb the pandemic's spread.

Rebecca Falconer
24 hours ago - World

Mexico tops 1 million coronavirus cases, as death toll nears 100,000

A sign above crowds of people in a street in Mexico City, Mexico, warning to "avoid masses" and keep distance from others during a nationwide, 12-day shopping event that's running through Nov. 20, designed to stimulate the economy. Photo: Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images

Mexico surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases and over 98,200 deaths from COVID-19 late Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data.

Driving the news: Mexican health officials have focused on testing the seriously ill and conducted only about 2.5 million COVID-19 tests in total — representing 1.9% of the population, AP reports.

Marisa FernandezMaria Arias
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The governors of Utah and North Dakota are the latest to issue statewide mask mandates for public spaces, amid a steep spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The big picture: States are reintroducing mitigation efforts like closing businesses and advising people to stay home as the U.S. averages the most daily cases of any point in the pandemic.

Rebecca Falconer
Nov 15, 2020 - Health

U.S. surgeon general: "Pandemic fatigue" behind soaring coronavirus cases

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Photo: MichaelL Michael Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

"Pandemic fatigue" is the main reason for the record rises in COVID-19 cases the United States has seen this month, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told NPR in an interview broadcast Saturday.

Why it matters: The U.S. is on track for its worst month of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The latest Johns Hopkins data shows the U.S. broke the world record for the number of new cases again on Friday, with 177,224 people testing positive.

