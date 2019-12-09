The House Judiciary Committee is hearing the evidence behind the impeachment inquiry on Monday.
Why it matters: The committee is likely only days away from drafting formal articles of impeachment against President Trump — and this hearing will be one of House Democrats' last chances to summarize their case against the president to the public.
This post will be updated with new developments as the hearing continues.
The highlights:
- The hearing has seen much more parliamentary wrangling than past impeachment hearings — as Judiciary Republicans have attempted to use House rules during breaks in testimony to delay and stymie the proceedings.
What's happening: The committee will hear from the House Intelligence Committee's lead impeachment investigator, Daniel Goldman, who will present its 300-page report — sanctioned by the committee's Democrats — summarizing its public and closed-door impeachment hearings on the Ukraine investigation.
- Judiciary will also hear from its own counsel, led by lawyer Barry Berke.
- The hearing will also give Republicans an equal amount of time for their final public opportunity to rebut Democrats' case — and present from their own Intel report, which argues that Trump did nothing wrong regarding Ukraine.
- The White House has refused to participate in this hearing, as well as the larger impeachment inquiry.
Watch:
Read:
The bottom line: This hearing is largely just a formality, as there is almost no doubt that Judiciary's Democrats will quickly move toward drafting articles of impeachment.
- Nadler told CNN's "State of the Union" yesterday that impeachment is a "very lock solid case."
- "I think the case we have, if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat," he added.
Go deeper: