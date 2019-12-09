Barry Berke, the counsel for the House Judiciary Committee, used his opening statement in Monday's impeachment hearing to lay out the case against President Trump.

The big picture: Berke leaned heavily on the constitutional basis for impeachment, arguing that the Founding Fathers specifically laid out their concerns "that someone would be elected president who would use all the power of that office to serve his own personal interest."

