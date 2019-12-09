Fox News' Chris Wallace said Monday that the Ukraine-linked allegations against President Trump are "far broader than the Clinton impeachment," calling them "an issue of foreign policy, national security."

The big picture: Wallace was responding to a statement from Ken Starr, who headed the 1998 investigation that led to the impeachment of President Clinton, that House Democrats' inquiry was "narrow" and focused on charges of abuse of power regarding Ukraine and obstruction of Congress. Wallace pushed back on that assertion, calling the inquiry against Trump "a much bigger issue than whether or not Bill Clinton lied about sex."

