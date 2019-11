Ken Starr, who authored the report that led to President Clinton's impeachment, said Wednesday on Fox News that Gordon Sondland's impeachment testimony "doesn't look good for the president, substantively."

The big picture: The former independent counsel and federal judge added that "it was one of those bombshell days" because it all but confirmed that "there will be articles of impeachment" drawn up against President Trump.

