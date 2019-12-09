Stories

Democrats' Intel counsel summarizes the case for impeaching Trump in under 5 minutes

Daniel Goldman, the counsel for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, used his opening statement in Monday's impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee to summarize Intel Democrats' 300-page report in favor of taking action against President Trump.

Why it matters: Goldman used the first part of his statement to quickly summarize — in under five minutes — Democrats' case for impeaching Trump, crystallizing the complicated series of events surrounding the Ukraine investigation in an easily digestible clip.

Read Goldman's full opening statement:

