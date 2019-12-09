Steve Castor, the counsel representing Republicans from the House Intelligence Committee, argued during Monday's impeachment hearing that House Democrats failed to properly obtain and enforce subpoenas for Trump administration staffers to garner additional testimony in their impeachment inquiry.

Yes, but: For the last two months, the White House has blasted the impeachment inquiry as "constitutionally illegitimate" and refused to take part at all. Democrats chose to move forward without said testimony — especially from some key staffers, like former national security adviser John Bolton — because a court battle to enforce any subpoenas could take months.

