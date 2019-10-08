Why it matters: The House committees leading the inquiry intend to call and subpoena more witnesses as they continue to investigate allegations that the president pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden to assist him in the 2020 election. The White House's blanket refusal to cooperate suggests that their strategy is to fight the Democrats in court and stonewall the investigation for as long as possible.

House chairs have already warned that not complying with requests will be considered evidence of obstruction in a future article of impeachment.

What they're saying: The White House argues the president's due process rights have been violated and that the investigation is being carried out in a way that contradicts precedent from previous impeachment inquiries. It also argues Democrats are using impeachment as an election "strategy" for 2020.

"Put simply, you seek to overturn the results of the 2016 election and deprive the American people of the President they have freely chosen," White House counsel Pat Cipollone writes. "Your highly partisan and unconstitutional effort threatens grave and lasting damage to our democratic institutions, to our system of free elections, and to the American people."

Of note: In a briefing with reporters, a senior administration official would not outline exact benchmarks the investigation would have to meet for the White House's participation — such as a full House vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry. They made clear, however, that the White House's lack of participation is based on current circumstances.

Read the letter: