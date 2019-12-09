Steve Castor, the counsel for Republicans on both the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, argued during Monday's impeachment hearing that House Democrats are only seeking to impeach President Trump because they disagree with his policies.

The big picture: Castor framed the Ukraine investigation as a last-ditch Democratic attempt to act against the president, saying, "To impeach a president who 63 million people voted for over eight lines in a call transcript is baloney."

Go deeper: Live updates from today's evidentiary impeachment hearing