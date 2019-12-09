Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, accused House Democrats of "making up impeachment as [they] go" during his opening statement in Monday's hearing.

What he's saying: Collins criticized Democrats' impeachment procedure so far, bemoaning that Judiciary had only heard from law school professors and committee staff — as Republicans on the committee argue that they'd like to hear from House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

