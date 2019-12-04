The Democrats have called on three legal experts to lay out the foundation for impeachment on Wednesday in the House Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing. The Republicans, as the minority, have called on one.
Why it matters: The three Democratic witnesses will say that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses under the Constitution, based on evidence and testimonies so far. The Republican witness will criticize the rushed nature of the current impeachment inquiry as "dangerous." The legal experts' role is to lay out a constitutional framework for impeachment.
What they're saying:
- UNC-Chapel Hill law professor Michael Gerhardt: "The president’s serious misconduct, including bribery, soliciting a personal favor from a foreign leader in exchange for his exercise of power, and obstructing justice and Congress are worse than the misconduct of any prior president."
- Harvard law professor Noah Feldman: "President Trump has committed impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors by corruptly abusing the office of the presidency."
- Stanford law school professor Pamela S. Karlan: "Everything I know about our Constitution and its values, and my review of the evidentiary record, tells me that when President Trump invited—indeed, demanded—foreign involvement in our upcoming election, he struck at the very heart of what makes this country the “republic” to which we pledge allegiance. That demand constituted an abuse of power."
- George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley: "[O]ne can oppose President Trump’s policies or actions but still conclude that the current legal case for impeachment is not just woefully inadequate, but in some respects, dangerous, as the basis for the impeachment of an American president. To put it simply, I hold no brief for President Trump. My personal and political views of President Trump, however, are irrelevant to my impeachment testimony, as they should be to your impeachment vote. Today, my only concern is the integrity and coherence of the constitutional standard and process of impeachment."
