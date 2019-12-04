The Democrats have called on three legal experts to lay out the foundation for impeachment on Wednesday in the House Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing. The Republicans, as the minority, have called on one.

Why it matters: The three Democratic witnesses will say that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses under the Constitution, based on evidence and testimonies so far. The Republican witness will criticize the rushed nature of the current impeachment inquiry as "dangerous." The legal experts' role is to lay out a constitutional framework for impeachment.