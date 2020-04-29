1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Most Americans back vote-by-mail amid coronavirus pandemic

Rebecca Falconer

An voter drops off her ballot at the Board of Elections in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday. The state changed primary voting to a vote-by-mail system to reduce chances of the coronavirus spread. Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images

The vast majority of Americans support universal access to mail voting and over half believe all elections should be conducted via mail, a Pew poll published Tuesday shows.

Driving the news: There's a bipartisan concern among the 4,917 people Pew surveyed this month that the novel coronavirus pandemic will disrupt November's elections. President Trump has questioned the reliability of mail-in ballots, but several states have elected to expand mail-in voting for 2020 primaries. 49% of Republicans Pew polled now favor allowing any voter to vote by mail if they want to.

By the numbers: The poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points, found 70% of Americans support absentee voting as an option and support conducting all elections by mail stands at 52% — up from 34% in 2018.

  • 51% of Republicans are against allowing all voters to cast their ballots by mail, while 87% of Democrats back the measure — and 63% of Democratic voters are strongly in favor of the measure.
  • 69% of those polled back automatic voter registration, with 84% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans supporting the option.

Of note: Trump requested a mail-in absentee ballot in March to vote in Florida’s Republican presidential primary, be he called the voting method this month "dangerous."

  • Studies show all forms of voter fraud are rare, and an April Stanford University study found the introduction of mail-in voting did not have an effect, on average, on the share of voter turnout for either Republicans or Democrats. 
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden won Ohio's Democratic primary on Tuesday, but the state's mail-in system showed voter turnout as dwindling typical numbers, according to AP.

Ursula Perano

Joe Biden wins Ohio's mail-in Democratic primary

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Ohio's Democratic primary on Tuesday, but the state's mail-in system showed voter turnout as dwindling typical numbers, according to AP.

Why it matters: Biden is the lone Democrat left running for president. But his former competitor Sen. Bernie Sanders has encouraged his supporters to continue voting for him in presidential primaries to help gain leverage over the party's platform at the Democratic National Convention.

Politics & Policy
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 3,117,756 — Total deaths: 217,207 — Total recoveries — 932,114Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 1,012,583 — Total deaths: 58,355 — Total recoveries — 115,936 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June.
  4. Congress: McConnell privately rejects idea of adding major infrastructure investment to coronavirus stimulus — House cancels plan to return from recess next week due to safety concerns.
  5. Trump administration: Trump plans to order meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act — Pence flouts face mask policy while visiting Mayo Clinic.
  6. 😴 1 sleep thing: The coronavirus is invading our dreams and sabotaging our sleep.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has now infected over 1 million people and killed more than 58,355 Americans in less than three months since the first known death related to COVID-19 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Context: 58,220 Americans died during the Vietnam War that lasted for 19 years, according to the National Archives. The rate of COVID-19 deaths is 17.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, per NPR, which notes "8.5 troops were killed for every 100,000 U.S. residents" in the war's deadliest year, 1968.

Health