1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump rails against mail-in voting, as more states expand options amid outbreak

Orion Rummler

Trump briefs reports at the White House on April 7. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump cast doubt on the reliability of mail-in voting for the 2020 election at a White House briefing on Tuesday, calling it "very dangerous" and "corrupt," without offering evidence.

Why it matters: Several states have elected to expand mail-in voting for 2020 primaries as more than 300 million Americans in nearly all states are being asked to stay home to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Flashback: Trump requested an absentee ballot last month to vote in Florida’s Republican presidential primary.

What he's saying: "Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country, cause they're cheaters. They go and collect them, they're fraudulent in many cases. You gotta vote. And they should have voter ID, by the way, you want to really do it right, you have voter ID," Trump said on Tuesday.

  • "The mail ballots are corrupt in my opinion. And they collect them, and they get people to go in and sign them, and then there's forgeries in many cases. It's a horrible thing.
  • "And so what happened is the Democrats in Wisconsin, they had no problem with the election being today until I endorsed the Republican candidate Justice Kelly, Daniel Kelly. And as soon as I endorse him, they went crazy. They went crazy."

