Ohio and Louisiana on Sunday became the latest states to mandate that all citizens stay at home — with some exceptions — to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: The two states are the latest to announce an effective shelter-in-place order, joining New Jersey, California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut, in addition to many individual cities. In sum, the orders currently affect nearly 1 in 4 Americans, according to Reuters.

Details: The orders allow citizens to leave the house for "essential" reasons like going to the grocery store, pharmacy or a restaurant for takeout only. They also permit people to assist others in obtaining supplies, as well to walk their dogs and be in nature — as long as they keep six feet between themselves and others.