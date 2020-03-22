Updated 3 mins ago - Health

Ohio, Louisiana become latest states to order citizens to stay home

Photo: Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ohio and Louisiana on Sunday became the latest states to mandate that all citizens stay at home — with some exceptions — to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: The two states are the latest to announce an effective shelter-in-place order, joining New Jersey, California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut, in addition to many individual cities. In sum, the orders currently affect nearly 1 in 4 Americans, according to Reuters.

Details: The orders allow citizens to leave the house for "essential" reasons like going to the grocery store, pharmacy or a restaurant for takeout only. They also permit people to assist others in obtaining supplies, as well to walk their dogs and be in nature — as long as they keep six feet between themselves and others.

  • “Behave as though you have the coronavirus," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday.
  • "There is no doubt in my mind that we have to ratchet down what we are doing in society," the director of Ohio's Department of Health said. "Listen to Italy begging us not to make mistakes — you're hearing it from folks who are ahead of us in this curve. We don't have a day to spare."

States order bars and restaurants to close due to coronavirus

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

State governments are increasingly calling for the closure of bars and restaurants, a drastic step to enforce "social distancing" that follows similar measures in Europe, where the coronavirus outbreak has put tremendous strain on health resources.

Driving the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would issue an executive order at 5 pm Tuesday closing all bars and nightclubs for 30 days. Restaurant closures will be determined by municipality, but those that remain open must comply with CDC guidelines restricting gatherings to less than 10 people.

Orion Rummler

Connecticut governor orders non-essential businesses to close

A coronavirus testing drive-thru operated by Murphy Medical Associates on March 20, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Non-essential businesses in Connecticut must close at 8 p.m. on Monday to combat the novel coronavirus through social distancing, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and state officials said on Friday.

What he's saying: "Don't open your retail store unless you're involved in some essential service, like food, grocery stores, or health care as in pharmacies, fuel as in gas stations. I want to see all the rest of those non-essential services closed. Closed for at least a few weeks or for the foreseeable future," Lamont said. Businesses could face civil fines if they remain open.

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler

U.S. reports 3rd-most coronavirus cases in the world

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Reported coronavirus cases have surpassed 30,000 in the U.S., with nearly 400 deaths by Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. Only China had Italy have more cases.

The big picture: Governments around the world are trying to curb the huge health and financial impact of COVID-19, which has infected more than 300,000 people and killed more than 14,000 others.

