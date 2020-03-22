Ohio, Louisiana become latest states to order citizens to stay home
Photo: Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Ohio and Louisiana on Sunday became the latest states to mandate that all citizens stay at home — with some exceptions — to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The big picture: The two states are the latest to announce an effective shelter-in-place order, joining New Jersey, California, New York, Illinois and Connecticut, in addition to many individual cities. In sum, the orders currently affect nearly 1 in 4 Americans, according to Reuters.
Details: The orders allow citizens to leave the house for "essential" reasons like going to the grocery store, pharmacy or a restaurant for takeout only. They also permit people to assist others in obtaining supplies, as well to walk their dogs and be in nature — as long as they keep six feet between themselves and others.
- “Behave as though you have the coronavirus," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday.
- "There is no doubt in my mind that we have to ratchet down what we are doing in society," the director of Ohio's Department of Health said. "Listen to Italy begging us not to make mistakes — you're hearing it from folks who are ahead of us in this curve. We don't have a day to spare."