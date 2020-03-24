Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced via Twitter Monday evening that he's issued a stay-at-home order, effective immediately, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

What he's saying: "This order is enforceable by law, but the legal penalties are not what should convince people to follow these orders," Inslee tweeted. "The real penalty may be the loss of a loved one to COVID-19. There are 110 Washington families who can tell you what the pain of that loss feels like.

The big picture: West Virginia, Indiana, Oregon and Michigan issued statewide stay-at-home orders earlier Monday, with exemptions for certain essential workers and businesses.

Other states that issued stay-at-home orders:

