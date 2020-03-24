Washington issues statewide stay-at-home order
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee at a press conference about the coronavirus outbreak March 16. Photo: Erika Schultz-Pool/Getty Images
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced via Twitter Monday evening that he's issued a stay-at-home order, effective immediately, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
What he's saying: "This order is enforceable by law, but the legal penalties are not what should convince people to follow these orders," Inslee tweeted. "The real penalty may be the loss of a loved one to COVID-19. There are 110 Washington families who can tell you what the pain of that loss feels like.
The big picture: West Virginia, Indiana, Oregon and Michigan issued statewide stay-at-home orders earlier Monday, with exemptions for certain essential workers and businesses.
Other states that issued stay-at-home orders:
- Ohio
- Louisiana
- Delaware
- California
- New York
- New Jersey
- Illinois
- Connecticut
