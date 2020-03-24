1 hour ago - Health

Washington issues statewide stay-at-home order

Rebecca Falconer

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee at a press conference about the coronavirus outbreak March 16. Photo: Erika Schultz-Pool/Getty Images

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced via Twitter Monday evening that he's issued a stay-at-home order, effective immediately, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

What he's saying: "This order is enforceable by law, but the legal penalties are not what should convince people to follow these orders," Inslee tweeted. "The real penalty may be the loss of a loved one to COVID-19. There are 110 Washington families who can tell you what the pain of that loss feels like.

The big picture: West Virginia, Indiana, Oregon and Michigan issued statewide stay-at-home orders earlier Monday, with exemptions for certain essential workers and businesses.

Other states that issued stay-at-home orders:

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Axios

Four more states issue coronavirus stay-at-home orders

Photo: Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

West Virginia, Indiana, Oregon and Michigan issued on Monday statewide stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with exemptions for certain essential workers and businesses.

The big picture: They're the latest states to announce such a policy. More than 1.5 billion people worldwide were asked to stay home Monday.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

California Gov. Newsom issues statewide stay-at-home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Nearly 40 million people in California are now required to a stay at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a Thursday evening order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Why it matters: This is the first statewide order of its kind in the U.S. since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Go deeperArrowMar 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

New York coronavirus cases surge overnight to more than 20,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he estimates 80% of New Yorkers will contract the novel coronavirus, as reports of positive cases in the state surged by nearly 40% in 24 hours.

The big picture: Governments of all levels are trying to curb the impact of COVID-19, which has infected more than 354,000 people and killed more than 15,400 others globally. The U.S. had reported more than 40,000 cases by Monday. Only China and Italy had more cases.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health