Illinois issues stay-at-home order amid coronavirus outbreak

Illinois residents in the state will be subject to a stay-at-home order from 5 p.m. on Saturday until the end of April 7, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Five deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the state, per the Illinois health department, with 585 confirmed cases as of Friday — 163 more than Thursday. Most recorded cases are currently in Chicago and surrounding counties.

The big picture: Illinois is the third state to mandate residents to remain at home and avoid travel other than buying essential items and seeking medical assistance.

New York and California made exceptions for essential services like grocery stores, banks and pharmacies.

Chicago is the third largest city in the country.

Catch up quick: Groceries, hospitals and medical offices, gas stations and pharmacies will continue operating in Illinois. Pritzker said residents could still pick up orders from restaurants, but "non-essential businesses must stop operating."

Evictions should be halted, Pritzker said.

"I’ve instructed law enforcement to monitor for violations," Pritzker said, emphasizing that residents should take it upon themselves to self-isolate.

On Sunday, he ordered all bars and restaurants in Illinois to close through March 30.

What you can do: Avoid close contact with those who are sick, wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces in your home daily.

