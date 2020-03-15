Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ohio, Illinois order bars and restaurants to close due to coronavirus

Zachary Basu

Gov. DeWine. Photo: Justin Merriman/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday afternoon that the state government will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in Ohio beginning at 9 pm ET. Shortly after, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants in his state to be closed from Monday evening through March 30.

Why it matters: It's a drastic step to enforce "social distancing" that follows similar measures in Italy, France and other places in Europe, where the coronavirus outbreak has put tremendous strain on health resources.

What they're saying:

"Establishments can stay open for carry-out and delivery. What we can't have is people congregating and seated. Every day we delay, more people will die. If we do not act and get some distance between people, our healthcare system in Ohio will not hold up. The loss won't only be those impacted by COVID19, but the danger is also to everyone else who needs hospital care for other issues."
— Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
"I tried earlier this week to appeal to everyone's good judgment to stay home, to avoid bars, not to congregate in crowds. It's unfortunate that many people didn't take that seriously. The time for persuasion and public appeals is over. The time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people in this state."
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker

The big picture: Despite Ohio only reporting about 30 cases, DeWine has been among the leading governors in the country sounding the alarm about the threat of the coronavirus.

  • DeWine was the first governor in the country to close all schools statewide, and said on CNN earlier Sunday that he wouldn't be surprised if schools did not reopen again this academic year.
  • He added at his press conference Sunday afternoon that he eventually plans to close Ohio's daycare centers, and urged parents to take their children out of daycare if possible.

What to watch: As was the case with school closures, expect more states to follow DeWine and Pritzker's leads. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, made a plea on the Sunday morning talk shows for young people to stop flooding bars and restaurants.

  • “I think we should be overly aggressive and get criticized for overreacting," he said. "I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing.”

