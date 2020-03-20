58 mins ago - Health

Cuomo orders New York's non-essential workforce to stay home

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday that the state's entire workforce must stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak — except for those who work in essential services like grocery stores, banks and pharmacies.

Why it matters: With an uptick in testing and community spread, New York now has over 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases — far surpassing any other state. Cuomo said that the new provisions "are not helpful hints" and will be enforced with "a civil fine and mandatory closure for any business that is not in compliance."

Marisa Fernandez

New York establishes "containment zone" in New Rochelle to limit coronavirus spread

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will deploy the National Guard to the New York City suburb New Rochelle on Tuesday to establish a 1-mile "containment zone" to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The tri-state area has confirmed more than 150 cases, as New Jersey announced its first death on Tuesday. Cases in New Rochelle have spiked from community spread.

Rashaan Ayesh

New York declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R). Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in New York state continues to tick up.

The state of play: Cuomo tweeted that there are 76 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York as of Saturday afternoon. Of those cases, 57 are concentrated in Westchester County, just north of New York City.

Rebecca Falconer

Cuomo: Coronavirus risk remains low despite first confirmed case in N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday there's "no reason for undue anxiety" after a woman in her late 30s became the first in the state to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Details: Per Cuomo, the woman contracted the virus in Iran, which has now reported nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases. She has since been put into isolation after the Wadsworth Lab in Albany confirmed the results. "[T]he general risk remains low in New York," Cuomo said. "We are diligently managing this situation," he said.

