New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday that the state's entire workforce must stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak — except for those who work in essential services like grocery stores, banks and pharmacies.

Why it matters: With an uptick in testing and community spread, New York now has over 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases — far surpassing any other state. Cuomo said that the new provisions "are not helpful hints" and will be enforced with "a civil fine and mandatory closure for any business that is not in compliance."