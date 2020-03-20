California Gov. Newsom issues statewide stay-at-home order

Nearly 40 million people in California are now required to a stay at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a Thursday evening order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Why it matters: This is the first statewide order of its kind in the U.S. since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Where it stands: Newsom announced the order late Thursday, less than an hour after Los Angeles County officials ordered people to remain at home. Multiple counties in the San Francisco Bay Area issued similar orders in recent days.

The order essentially mandates all California residents to remain in their homes and forces non-essential businesses to close.

Groceries and convenience stores, restaurants that offer delivery, gas stations, pharmacies, banks and laundromats will remain open.

What to watch: "The order is in place until further notice," per a statement.

