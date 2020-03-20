55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

California Gov. Newsom issues statewide stay-at-home order

Ursula Perano

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Nearly 40 million people in California are now required to a stay at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a Thursday evening order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Why it matters: This is the first statewide order of its kind in the U.S. since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Where it stands: Newsom announced the order late Thursday, less than an hour after Los Angeles County officials ordered people to remain at home. Multiple counties in the San Francisco Bay Area issued similar orders in recent days.

  • The order essentially mandates all California residents to remain in their homes and forces non-essential businesses to close.
  • Groceries and convenience stores, restaurants that offer delivery, gas stations, pharmacies, banks and laundromats will remain open.

What to watch: "The order is in place until further notice," per a statement.

Ursula Perano

California Bay Area residents ordered to remain home for 3 weeks

San Francisco. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

A "shelter in place" order is expected for six Bay Area counties in California on Monday, which will direct residents to stay in their homes as much as possible for three weeks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

What we know: The order will begin at 12:01am PT Tuesday and go through at least April 7. The combined population of the six counties is 6.7 million. Not all Bay Area counties were included.

Rebecca Falconer

Gavin Newsom: Hospitals are asking L.A. seamstresses to make masks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California Department of Public Health in Sacramento, California, in February. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a Facebook live address Wednesday evening hospitals fighting the novel coronavirus are "asking seamstresses in the Los Angeles garment district" to make masks.

Why it matters: Newsom's comments underscore concerns raised by experts and lawmakers that medical shortages could cripple the U.S. response to the virus.

Marisa FernandezOrion Rummler

California coronavirus: Latest case has no recent history of international travel

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A new case of the novel coronavirus in California was announced on Friday after Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that 33 people had tested positive for the virus, noting the risk to the public remains low.

What's new: An adult woman with chronic health conditions in Santa Clara County who "did not recently travel overseas" or come into contact with anyone known to be ill was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus on Friday by CDC and California Department of Public Health officials.

