Connecticut governor orders non-essential businesses to close

Non-essential businesses in Connecticut must close at 8 p.m. on Monday to combat the novel coronavirus through social distancing, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and state officials said on Friday.

What he's saying: "Don't open your retail store unless you're involved in some essential service, like food, grocery stores, or health care as in pharmacies, fuel as in gas stations. I want to see all the rest of those non-essential services closed. Closed for at least a few weeks or for the foreseeable future," Lamont said. Businesses could face civil fines if they remain open.

Where it stands: There are four deaths in the state related to COVID-19 as of Friday, Lamont said. All fatalities in Connecticut have been in Fairfield County, he added. There are 194 reported cases in the state as of Friday.

Currently 40 people are being hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 symptoms, Lamont said. "We know that number is going to go up. We have to prepare for that," he said.

"If you're over 70 years old, stay at home," Lamont urged citizens on Friday.

The big picture: Connecticut's call for non-essential businesses to close falls short of California and Illinois' statewide stay-at-home mandates, which apply to all residents within the state.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday that the state's entire workforce must stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

