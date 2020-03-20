Connecticut governor orders non-essential businesses to close
A coronavirus testing drive-thru operated by Murphy Medical Associates on March 20, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images
Non-essential businesses in Connecticut must close at 8 p.m. on Monday to combat the novel coronavirus through social distancing, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and state officials said on Friday.
What he's saying: "Don't open your retail store unless you're involved in some essential service, like food, grocery stores, or health care as in pharmacies, fuel as in gas stations. I want to see all the rest of those non-essential services closed. Closed for at least a few weeks or for the foreseeable future," Lamont said. Businesses could face civil fines if they remain open.
Where it stands: There are four deaths in the state related to COVID-19 as of Friday, Lamont said. All fatalities in Connecticut have been in Fairfield County, he added. There are 194 reported cases in the state as of Friday.
- Currently 40 people are being hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 symptoms, Lamont said. "We know that number is going to go up. We have to prepare for that," he said.
- "If you're over 70 years old, stay at home," Lamont urged citizens on Friday.
The big picture: Connecticut's call for non-essential businesses to close falls short of California and Illinois' statewide stay-at-home mandates, which apply to all residents within the state.
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday that the state's entire workforce must stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
