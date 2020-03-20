1 hour ago - Health

Connecticut governor orders non-essential businesses to close

Orion Rummler

A coronavirus testing drive-thru operated by Murphy Medical Associates on March 20, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Non-essential businesses in Connecticut must close at 8 p.m. on Monday to combat the novel coronavirus through social distancing, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and state officials said on Friday.

What he's saying: "Don't open your retail store unless you're involved in some essential service, like food, grocery stores, or health care as in pharmacies, fuel as in gas stations. I want to see all the rest of those non-essential services closed. Closed for at least a few weeks or for the foreseeable future," Lamont said. Businesses could face civil fines if they remain open.

Where it stands: There are four deaths in the state related to COVID-19 as of Friday, Lamont said. All fatalities in Connecticut have been in Fairfield County, he added. There are 194 reported cases in the state as of Friday.

  • Currently 40 people are being hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 symptoms, Lamont said. "We know that number is going to go up. We have to prepare for that," he said.
  • "If you're over 70 years old, stay at home," Lamont urged citizens on Friday.

The big picture: Connecticut's call for non-essential businesses to close falls short of California and Illinois' statewide stay-at-home mandates, which apply to all residents within the state.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday that the state's entire workforce must stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Go deeper... Coronavirus updates: U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico to close

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

Cuomo orders New York's non-essential workforce to stay home

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday that the state's entire workforce must stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak — except for those who work in essential services like grocery stores, banks and pharmacies.

Why it matters: With an uptick in testing and community spread, New York now has over 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases — far surpassing any other state. Cuomo said that the new provisions "are not helpful hints" and will be enforced with "a civil fine and mandatory closure for any business that is not in compliance."

Keep ReadingArrow7 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

California Gov. Newsom issues statewide stay-at-home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Nearly 40 million people in California are now required to a stay at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a Thursday evening order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Why it matters: This is the first statewide order of its kind in the U.S. since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Go deeperArrow21 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Coronavirus updates: U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico to close

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced at a White House briefing Friday that beginning this weekend, the U.S.-Mexico border will close to all non-essential travel for at least the next 30 days.

The big picture: Global governments are trying to curb the public and financial impact of COVID-19, which has infected more than 254,000 people and killed over 10,400 others. In the U.S., the number of cases has risen to over 14,000, while the death toll has topped 200.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health