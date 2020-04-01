Florida governor issues stay-at-home order
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a statewide stay-at-home order on Wednesday after the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to nearly 7,000.
Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for declining to order any statewide mandates to curb the spread of coronavirus as Florida — home to a significant elderly population — has increasingly become a hotspot. The order will go into effect Thursday at midnight and last for 30 days.
- The governor said at a press conference Tuesday that he was "in contact" with the White House coronavirus task force and that he would wait for their recommendation before acting.
- In mid-March, as images of spring-breakers partying on beaches went viral, DeSantis was criticized for saying he would defer to local authorities on whether to close them.