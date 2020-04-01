56 mins ago - Health

Florida governor issues stay-at-home order

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a statewide stay-at-home order on Wednesday after the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to nearly 7,000.

Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for declining to order any statewide mandates to curb the spread of coronavirus as Florida — home to a significant elderly population — has increasingly become a hotspot. The order will go into effect Thursday at midnight and last for 30 days.

  • The governor said at a press conference Tuesday that he was "in contact" with the White House coronavirus task force and that he would wait for their recommendation before acting.
  • In mid-March, as images of spring-breakers partying on beaches went viral, DeSantis was criticized for saying he would defer to local authorities on whether to close them.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

Florida Gov. DeSantis to spring breakers: "The party is over"

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that the state's beaches have either closed or if open, must abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on crowds and distancing for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: College students traveled in droves to the open beaches in Florida for spring break — ignoring the federal government's encouragement to maintain social distance and abstain from nonessential travel.

Ursula Perano

California Gov. Newsom issues statewide stay-at-home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Nearly 40 million people in California are now required to a stay at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a Thursday evening order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Why it matters: This is the first statewide order of its kind in the U.S. since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Rashaan Ayesh

Fauci pleads with young people to fight coronavirus in Facebook interview

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, took part in a livestreamed interview Thursday with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg — and pleaded with young people to take coronavirus prevention seriously.

What he said: "Please understand that you will play a major role in ultimately containing this infection by not being careless and avoiding and not listening to the recommendations of physical separation."

