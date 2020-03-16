Kentucky becomes latest state to delay primary due to coronavirus concerns

The CDC has issued new guidance calling on Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people due to the coronavirus outbreak, throwing into question whether states will choose to delay the remaining 2020 presidential primaries.

Driving the news: Kentucky will postpone its May 19 primary elections to June 23, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Monday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also said Monday that he will support a lawsuit to postpone in-person voting for Tuesday's Ohio presidential primaries until June 2.

Louisiana last week postponed its primary from April 4 to June 30.

Georgia quickly followed suit, moving its primary from March 24 to May 19.

Wyoming's Democratic Party suspended the in-person portion of its April 4 caucuses, encouraging voters to vote via ballot pickup and drop off on March 28 and April 4.

The other side: Florida and Illinois confirmed Monday that Tuesday's state primaries will go on as scheduled. Arizona, the other state that votes on Tuesday, has not yet released a statement.

This story will be updated with future announcements by states.