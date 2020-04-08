Wisconsin won't be declaring a winner tonight

Polls for Wisconsin's primary elections closed at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, but results won't be released until April 13 due to a back-and-forth on absentee voting amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Democratic Gov. Tony Evers attempted to delay the state's election in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in polling places. The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned his order Monday and said the election must be held on Tuesday as originally scheduled.

This forced voters who need to vote in-person to choose between social distancing and going to the polls.

U.S. District Judge William Conley last week attempted to give voters an alternative by extending the absentee voting deadline and final vote counts until April 13. But the Wisconsin Supreme Court also overturned that ruling and said absentee ballots must be submitted by the original deadline of April 7.

Between the lines: Even though the deadline was not ultimately extended, the Wisconsin Election Commission says the provision to delay final vote counts until April 13 still stands.

Poll worker shortages led to hours-long waits for voters. Milwaukee voters in particular faced their numbers of precincts being reduced from 180 to just five after hordes of polling officials declined to participate.

Bernie Sanders tweeted Tuesday that his campaign would not partake in traditional GOTV efforts, stating, "Holding [the Wisconsin primary] election amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous, disregards the guidance of public health experts, and may very well prove deadly."

Between the lines: While Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are the national focus of the primary ballot, local elections drove turnout among Wisconsin voters.