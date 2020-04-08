1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin won't be declaring a winner tonight

Ursula Perano

A Wisconsin poll worker wearing PPE guides people through a line outside of a polling place. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Polls for Wisconsin's primary elections closed at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, but results won't be released until April 13 due to a back-and-forth on absentee voting amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Democratic Gov. Tony Evers attempted to delay the state's election in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in polling places. The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned his order Monday and said the election must be held on Tuesday as originally scheduled.

  • This forced voters who need to vote in-person to choose between social distancing and going to the polls.
  • U.S. District Judge William Conley last week attempted to give voters an alternative by extending the absentee voting deadline and final vote counts until April 13. But the Wisconsin Supreme Court also overturned that ruling and said absentee ballots must be submitted by the original deadline of April 7.

Between the lines: Even though the deadline was not ultimately extended, the Wisconsin Election Commission says the provision to delay final vote counts until April 13 still stands.

  • Poll worker shortages led to hours-long waits for voters. Milwaukee voters in particular faced their numbers of precincts being reduced from 180 to just five after hordes of polling officials declined to participate.
  • Bernie Sanders tweeted Tuesday that his campaign would not partake in traditional GOTV efforts, stating, "Holding [the Wisconsin primary] election amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous, disregards the guidance of public health experts, and may very well prove deadly."

Between the lines: While Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are the national focus of the primary ballot, local elections drove turnout among Wisconsin voters.

  • President Trump specifically endorsed incumbent Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly in his bid for reelection.
  • Trump tweeted Tuesday morning: "Wisconsin, get out and vote NOW for Justice Daniel Kelly. Protect your 2nd Amendment!"

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Judge declines to delay Wisconsin April 7 primary, extends absentee deadline

Photo: Darren Hauck/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday declined to delay Wisconsin's April 7 primary election, saying he doesn't have the authority to do so.

Why it matters: Wisconsin is the only state scheduled to vote next Tuesday that has not yet delayed its primary.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks governor from delaying state's primary

Tony Evers. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Wisconsin's Supreme Court on Monday blocked an executive order by Gov. Tony Evers (D) that attempted to delay in-person voting for the state's primary election — currently scheduled for Tuesday — until June 9.

Driving the news: Judges ruled 4-2 along ideological lines that Evers does not have the power as governor to unilaterally postpone the election, despite the fact that the state has a stay-at-home order in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Apr 7, 2020 - Health
Ursula Perano

Wisconsin's GOP speaker defends holding election while draped in PPE

Wisconsin's state Speaker Robin Vos (R) defended the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to host primary elections Tuesday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, telling a reporter with The Journal Times: "You are incredibly safe to go out."

Why it matters: Vos made the comments while donning a mask, gloves and protective gown, an image that underscored the health concerns that many have expressed about Tuesday's elections.

Go deeperArrow5 hours ago - Politics & Policy