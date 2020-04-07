12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Wisconsin votes as coronavirus crisis intensifies

Orion Rummler

Elections Chief Inspector Mary Magdalen Moser runs a polling location in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on April 7. Photo: Derek R. Henkle/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of Wisconsin residents gathered to cast ballots in-person on Tuesday in the state's primary election during the height of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.

Why it matters: More than 300 million Americans in nearly all states are being asked to stay home as the U.S. faces surging death tolls from COVID-19. Without a vaccine, stay-at-home orders and lockdowns to enforce social distancing are among the few ways to slow the spread of the virus.

A line outside Hamilton High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 7. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/ AFP via Getty Images
A couple checks in behind a plastic barrier to cast ballots at the Kenosha Bible Church gym in Kenosha, Wisconsin on April 7. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/ AFP via Getty Images
A woman casts her ballot at the Hamilton High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on April 7. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/ AFP via Getty Images
People wait in line to vote at Hamilton High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 7. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/ AFP via Getty Images
A woman votes from her car at a drive-up polling place outside the Hamilton High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 7. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/ AFP via Getty Images
An election observer cleans a voting booth at the Kenosha Bible Church gym in Kenosha, Wisconsin on April 7. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/ AFP via Getty Images
Voters wait in line to enter a polling place at Riverside University High School on April 7. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
An aerial view of voters waiting in line outside Riverside University High School on April 7. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Voters wait in line outside Riverside University High School on April 7. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Voters wait in line outside Riverside University High School on April 7. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

