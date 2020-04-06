1 hour ago - Health

Wisconsin governor issues order to delay in-person primary voting until June

Axios

Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) issued an executive order Monday delaying in-person voting for the state's primary election — currently scheduled for Tuesday — until June 9.

Why it matters: Wisconsin was slated to be the only state to vote on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite having a stay-at-home order in place.

The big picture: Wisconsin's Republican-controlled legislature rejected Evers' call to delay the primary during a special session on Saturday, arguing that such a late postponement would cause confusion and leave open municipal positions that will be vacated this month.

  • Evers told the Washington Post he expects his executive order to be challenged by Republicans in court, but said it was a necessary step in the wake of dire warnings by the White House.
  • “At the end of the day, this is about the people of Wisconsin," Evers said. "They frankly don’t care much about Republicans and Democrats fighting. They’re scared. We have the surgeon general saying this is Pearl Harbor. It’s time to act.”
  • Evers said he would schedule another special session of the legislature for Tuesday to address the election date. Any ballots already cast will remain valid.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Wisconsin governor calls for last-minute primary election delay

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is moving to replace in-person voting in his state's primary election, slated for Tuesday, with an all mail-in election.

Details: Evers is calling the state lawmakers into a special session on Saturday to take up legislation on the issue, which would adopt a May 26 deadline to return ballots. The announcement comes after a judge declined to delay the primary, saying he doesn't have the authority to do so.

Go deeperArrowApr 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

More states issue stay-at-home orders as coronavirus crisis escalates

Data: Axios reporting; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order on Friday that will remain in place through April 30. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also issued a statewide social distancing order on Friday.

The big picture: In a matter of weeks, the number of states that issued orders nearly quadrupled, affecting more than 300 million Americans.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Jacob Knutson

Sanders urges Wisconsin to delay April 7 primary

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders called for Wisconsin to delay its April 7 primaries to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from his campaign on Wednesday.

Why it matters: So far, 14 states and one territory have postponed their primaries because of the pandemic, but Wisconsin has held firm to its date.

Go deeperArrowApr 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy