Wisconsin governor issues order to delay in-person primary voting until June
Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) issued an executive order Monday delaying in-person voting for the state's primary election — currently scheduled for Tuesday — until June 9.
Why it matters: Wisconsin was slated to be the only state to vote on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite having a stay-at-home order in place.
The big picture: Wisconsin's Republican-controlled legislature rejected Evers' call to delay the primary during a special session on Saturday, arguing that such a late postponement would cause confusion and leave open municipal positions that will be vacated this month.
- Evers told the Washington Post he expects his executive order to be challenged by Republicans in court, but said it was a necessary step in the wake of dire warnings by the White House.
- “At the end of the day, this is about the people of Wisconsin," Evers said. "They frankly don’t care much about Republicans and Democrats fighting. They’re scared. We have the surgeon general saying this is Pearl Harbor. It’s time to act.”
- Evers said he would schedule another special session of the legislature for Tuesday to address the election date. Any ballots already cast will remain valid.