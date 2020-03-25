44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

America's incomplete coronavirus shutdown

David Nather
Data: Axios reporting; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

If President Trump follows through on his statements that he wants to "open" the U.S. up again, an already patchwork shield of state "stay at home" orders could look like even more of a patchwork.

The big picture: Just 17 states have ordered people to stay at home, and most of those are states with Democratic governors. Only Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia have Republican governors.

  • If Trump declares it's time to start getting back to normal, those GOP governors could face pressure to start easing their own social restrictions, too.
  • That doesn't mean they'll do it, but the political pressure will intensify every time Trump talks about the importance of restarting the economy. And it could become even less likely that other Republican governors will impose stay-at-home orders of their own.

Between the lines: Some Republican governors, like Greg Abbott of Texas, have resisted calls to issue statewide stay-at-home orders, leaving it to cities and counties to issue their own restrictions.

  • Not all Democratic governors have ordered statewide restrictions, either. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, for example, issued a stay-at-home order for people in the hardest-hit areas, but not for the whole state.
  • There are 26 Republican governors and 24 Democratic governors — and seven Republicans are up for re-election, compared to four Democrats.

The bottom line: The "mitigation strategy" of social distancing urged by health experts has been uneven throughout the U.S. — and it's likely to get more uneven.

Go deeper

Axios

Four more states issue coronavirus stay-at-home orders

Photo: Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

West Virginia, Indiana, Oregon and Michigan issued on Monday statewide stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with exemptions for certain essential workers and businesses.

The big picture: They're the latest states to announce such a policy. More than 1.5 billion people worldwide were asked to stay home Monday.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 23, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Washington issues statewide stay-at-home order

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee at a press conference about the coronavirus outbreak, March 16. Photo: Erika Schultz-Pool/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced via Twitter Monday evening that he's issued a stay-at-home order, effective immediately, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Details: "This order is enforceable by law, but the legal penalties are not what should convince people to follow these orders," Inslee tweeted. "The real penalty may be the loss of a loved one to COVID-19. There are 110 Washington families who can tell you what the pain of that loss feels like."

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Health
Zachary BasuCaitlin Owens

Trump says coronavirus restrictions will be lifted "soon," dismissing health experts

President Trump struck a new tone at Monday's coronavirus press briefing, suggesting that social distancing restrictions will be lifted "fairly soon" and that the U.S. has learned enough lessons to re-open the economy despite the ongoing pandemic: “I’m not looking at months, I can tell you that right now.”

Why it matters: Trump and some of his political and economic advisers are losing patience with public health experts who believe that easing restrictions and returning to normal life before "flattening the curve" could overwhelm the health system.

Go deeperArrowMar 23, 2020 - Health