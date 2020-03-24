56 mins ago - Health

Trump says he wants to "open" the country by Easter

Alayna Treene

President Trump said at a Fox News town hall Tuesday that he would "love" to have the country "opened up, and just raring to go" by Easter, or April 12, despite warnings from public health officials that easing social distancing restrictions too soon could cause the number of coronavirus cases to skyrocket.

Why it matters: Trump is becoming increasingly frustrated with the state of the economy, and has begun to discuss options for reopening parts of the country that have been on lockdown to help stop the spread of the virus.

  • His comments signal that he sees Easter — which is just 2.5 weeks away — as a deadline for bringing people back to work.

Between the lines: Trump has been encouraged by his close advisers that the economy can’t sustain a shutdown for much longer.

  • Trump administration officials tell Axios the White House has been conducting modeling to see how the coronavirus is affecting Americans across different zip codes.
  • When the White House’s 15-day federal guidelines expire, they are discussing restarting economies in areas that aren't as vulnerable.

What’s next: As Axios Jonathan Swan reported this morning, the end of the White House's 15-day social distancing program will likely bring a serious clash between the public health experts — who will almost certainly favor a longer period of nationwide quarantining — and the president and his economic and political aides, who are anxious to restart the economy.

Jonathan Swan

Trump signals an economic pivot on coronavirus shutdowns

Sunday's White House briefing. Photo: Eric Bardat/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and some of his senior officials are losing patience with the doctors’ orders.

The state of play: Amid dire predictions for jobs and the economy, the White House is beginning to send signals to business that there's light at the end of the tunnel — that the squeeze from nationwide social distancing won't be endless.

Jonathan Swan

Trump eyes a back-to-work plan despite coronavirus

The White House Correspondents' Association reduced for the second time the number of briefing-room seats that can be occupied on Monday. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP

President Trump egged on by a growing number of advisers and business leaders, believes the economy will crater absent a strong signal, and wants to stagger the reopening of work nationwide, people who’ve spoken to him tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: Trump has been hearing from lots of people in the business community and conservative media telling him the economy can't survive this shutdown much longer. The sources say that "horrific," "truly scary" economic consequences were described to Trump.

Jacob Knutson

Lindsey Graham: "There is no functioning economy unless we control" the coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted Monday that he is basing his decisions for coronavirus policy on information from "healthcare professionals like Dr. Fauci and others, not political punditry."

Why it matters: In an apparent public rebuke, Graham added a link to a Washington Post article about the Trump administration's signals that it might move to loosen restrictions on businesses at the end of the White House's 15-day social distancing period as an economic salve, as reported by Axios' Jonathan Swan. "There is no functioning economy unless we control the virus," he said.

