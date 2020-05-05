NY Democratic primary is back on after being canceled over coronavirus

New York state's Democratic presidential primary will again be held on June 23, after a federal district judge reinstated the contest on Tuesday.

Flashback: New York's Board of Elections canceled the primary in late April after deciding that the risk of spreading the coronavirus for an election with only one contender — former Vice President Joe Biden — was too great.

Former 2020 candidate Andrew Yang promptly filed a lawsuit in response to the decision.

promptly filed a lawsuit in response to the decision. Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign and supporters also lobbied against New York canceling its primary.

The big picture: Roughly a dozen states have postponed primaries in response to the pandemic, or expanded mail-in voting options that follow social distancing guidelines.

Go deeper: All the states that have delayed their primary elections