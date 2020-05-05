2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NY Democratic primary is back on after being canceled over coronavirus

A woman walks down 65th Street on May 5 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Thomas/Getty Images

New York state's Democratic presidential primary will again be held on June 23, after a federal district judge reinstated the contest on Tuesday.

Flashback: New York's Board of Elections canceled the primary in late April after deciding that the risk of spreading the coronavirus for an election with only one contender — former Vice President Joe Biden — was too great.

  • Former 2020 candidate Andrew Yang promptly filed a lawsuit in response to the decision.
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign and supporters also lobbied against New York canceling its primary.

The big picture: Roughly a dozen states have postponed primaries in response to the pandemic, or expanded mail-in voting options that follow social distancing guidelines.

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,659,759 — Total deaths: 256,928 — Total recoveries — 1,197,735Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 1,203,673 — Total deaths: 71,031 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. Trump administration: Trump says it's "possible" some lives will be lost as U.S. reopens — Whistleblower alleges Trump admin ignored pandemic warnings — Pence says the White House is considering disbanding the coronavirus task force.
  4. World: Top U.K. coronavirus scientist resigns after breaking lockdown rules, as country overtakes Italy for highest death toll in Europe.
  5. States: NY Democratic primary is back onTexas to allow salons and barbershops to reopen this week.
  6. Business: The good and bad news about working from home Disney's stock up slightly after mixed Q1 earningsAirbnb cuts 25% of its global workforce.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Whistleblower alleges Trump administration ignored coronavirus warnings

HHS Secretary Alex Azar at the White House on April 30. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Rick Bright, the former director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), filed a whistleblower complaint Tuesday alleging that the Department of Health and Human Services failed to take early action to mitigate the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Flashback: Bright said last month he believes he was ousted after clashing with HHS leadership over his attempts to limit the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

Whistleblower alleges Trump administration ignored coronavirus warnings

The good and bad news about working from home during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Although many, many companies pulled off relatively seamless transitions to operating fully remote, workers are discovering unforeseen consequences of the sudden switch.

The big picture: This is not normal teleworking. Typically, employees aren't caring for or schooling kids while on the job — and they're not prohibited from seeing friends, working from a coffee shop or going to the gym.

The good and bad news about working from home during the pandemic