New York cancels Democratic primary against wishes of Sanders supporters

A Bernie Sanders rally in March. Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

New York's Board of Elections canceled the state's June 23 Democratic presidential primary on Monday, deciding that the risk of spreading the coronavirus was greater than holding an election with only one contender, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: This makes New York, which had already delayed the contest from April 28 to June 23, the first state to cancel its primary.

The big picture: The Bernie Sanders campaign and its supporters had lobbied against the decision, despite the fact that Sanders ended his bid and endorsed presumptive nominee Joe Biden earlier this month.

  • Sanders chose to remain on the ballot in New York and other primary states that haven't yet voted in an effort to influence the Democratic Party's platform at the convention. His supporters argue New York's decision undermines party unity.
  • “Suppressing the Sanders vote in New York will again lead to attacks on the Party across the nation and harm the volunteer effort that our group and others are building for Joe Biden,” said Larry Cohen, chair of the Sanders-aligned Our Revolution.

The state of play: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order allowing New Yorkers to vote absentee in the primary. However, polling places were still expected to remain open.

  • No other contest besides the presidential primary is on the ballot in about 20 of the state’s 62 counties, the Times notes, meaning that those voters will no longer need to go to the polls.

Alternative investment firms explicitly barred from PPP loans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portal expected to reopen Monday, the SBA has explicitly prohibited "hedge funds and private equity firms" from receiving loans, and also reaffirmed "affiliation" rules for private equity-owned companies.

Wait, what? Yes, there have been anecdotal reports of alternative investment firms at least inquiring about PPP loan eligibility. It's unclear if any such loans were made.

Supreme Court says federal government must pay health insurers billions

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The federal government must pay health insurance companies roughly $12 billion that they're owed under part of the Affordable Care Act, the Supreme Court ruled Monday in an 8-1 decision.

The big picture: The ACA's "risk corridors" program was designed to help stabilize the law's insurance markets in their early years, but the Trump administration argued that Congress had prohibited it from making the required payments. The Supreme Court disagreed, saying insurers have a right to collect the money they're owed under the program.

