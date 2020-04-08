7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo issues executive order to allow New Yorkers to vote absentee in primary

Marisa Fernandez

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Wednesday for all New Yorkers to vote by absentee ballot in the state primary election on June 23, calling it "totally nonsensical" that voters in other states have gone out to the polls.

The big picture: Wisconsin closed its polls Tuesday night after a last-minute state Supreme Court ruling against extending the absentee deadline, forcing voters to show up in-person despite the recommendation to socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

What he's saying:

"I’ve seen lines of people on television voting in others states. This is totally nonsensical. God bless them for having such diligence for their civic duty that they would go stand on a line to vote, but people shouldn’t have to make that choice. And we’re by executive order, all New Yorkers can vote absentee on June 23rd primaries coming up."
— Gov. Cuomo said at a press conference on Wednesday

Of note: Cuomo also explained that the state will extend unemployment benefits, giving an additional $600 to all who filed for unemployment.

Go deeper: Wisconsin may be the start of the 2020 election wars

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Wisconsin won't be declaring a winner tonight

A Wisconsin poll worker wearing PPE guides people through a line outside of a polling place. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Polls for Wisconsin's primary elections closed at 9pm ET Tuesday, but results won't be released until April 13 due to a back-and-forth on absentee voting amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Democratic Gov. Tony Evers attempted to delay the state's election in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in polling places. The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned his order Monday and said the election must be held on Tuesday as originally scheduled.

Go deeperArrow17 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

All the states that have delayed their primary elections

Photo: Barbara Davidson/Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed an executive order on Wednesday to postpone the state's primary election until July 7. It was originally scheduled for June 2.

Why it matters: 23 other states and the District of Columbia haven't held primaries yet. The White House is recommending, for now, that Americans practice social distancing and gather in groups of no more than 10 people — while more than 40 states have issued stay-at-home orders.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Judge declines to delay Wisconsin April 7 primary, extends absentee deadline

Photo: Darren Hauck/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday declined to delay Wisconsin's April 7 primary election, saying he doesn't have the authority to do so.

Why it matters: Wisconsin is the only state scheduled to vote next Tuesday that has not yet delayed its primary.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy