Cuomo issues executive order to allow New Yorkers to vote absentee in primary

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Wednesday for all New Yorkers to vote by absentee ballot in the state primary election on June 23, calling it "totally nonsensical" that voters in other states have gone out to the polls.

The big picture: Wisconsin closed its polls Tuesday night after a last-minute state Supreme Court ruling against extending the absentee deadline, forcing voters to show up in-person despite the recommendation to socially distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

What he's saying:

"I’ve seen lines of people on television voting in others states. This is totally nonsensical. God bless them for having such diligence for their civic duty that they would go stand on a line to vote, but people shouldn’t have to make that choice. And we’re by executive order, all New Yorkers can vote absentee on June 23rd primaries coming up."

— Gov. Cuomo said at a press conference on Wednesday

Of note: Cuomo also explained that the state will extend unemployment benefits, giving an additional $600 to all who filed for unemployment.

