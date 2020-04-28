1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Yang sues over decision to cancel New York Democratic primary

Rebecca Falconer

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang in Las Vegas in October. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former 2020 candidate Andrew Yang has filed a lawsuit against the New York State Board of Elections in federal court for effectively canceling the state's presidential primary in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: New York is the first state to take such action after its Democratic election commissioners voted Monday to remove from the ballot presidential candidates who have suspended their campaigns, leaving only former Vice President Joe Biden.

What they're saying: The suit from Yang and seven other New Yorkers who filed to serve as his delegates to the Democratic National Convention argues he never asked to be removed from the ballot and he should be kept on as he has meets all the requirements.

  • The decision "denies voters due process and denies voters the right to vote, and therefore must be invalidated removing the authority for the Defendant to take the actions complained of herein," states the lawsuit, first reported by Politico Tuesday.
  • Yang argues the board is "suppressing voter turnout as voters will have less incentive to vote if they cannot cast a vote for the highest office in the land, and thereby negatively impact challenger candidates."

The big picture: New York had already delayed the contest from April 28 to June 23.

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign and his supporters had lobbied against canceling the primary, despite the senator suspending his bid and endorsing presumptive nominee Biden this month.

Marisa Fernandez

New York cancels Democratic primary against wishes of Sanders supporters

A Bernie Sanders rally in March. Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

New York's Board of Elections canceled the state's June 23 Democratic presidential primary on Monday, deciding that the risk of spreading the coronavirus was greater than holding an election with only one contender, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: This makes New York, which had already delayed the contest from April 28 to June 23, the first state to cancel its primary.

Justin Amash forms exploratory committee for third-party presidential run

Rep. Justin Amash during a 2019 own hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) announced on Tuesday that he has "launched an exploratory committee" to seek the Libertarian Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

Why it matters: Amash gained notoriety last year when he came out as the lone House Republican to support the impeachment of President Trump following the publication of the Mueller report. He later switched his party affiliation to independent.

Alayna Treene

Trump orders meat processing plants to stay open during coronavirus pandemic

Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times via Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday requiring meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: America's food supply chain is at risk due to coronavirus outbreaks in rural meatpacking plant communities.

