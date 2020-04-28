Former 2020 candidate Andrew Yang has filed a lawsuit against the New York State Board of Elections in federal court for effectively canceling the state's presidential primary in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: New York is the first state to take such action after its Democratic election commissioners voted Monday to remove from the ballot presidential candidates who have suspended their campaigns, leaving only former Vice President Joe Biden.

What they're saying: The suit from Yang and seven other New Yorkers who filed to serve as his delegates to the Democratic National Convention argues he never asked to be removed from the ballot and he should be kept on as he has meets all the requirements.

The decision " denies voters due process and denies voters the right to vote, and therefore must be invalidated removing the authority for the Defendant to take the actions complained of herein," states the lawsuit, first reported by Politico Tuesday.

Yang argues the board is "suppressing voter turnout as voters will have less incentive to vote if they cannot cast a vote for the highest office in the land, and thereby negatively impact challenger candidates."

The big picture: New York had already delayed the contest from April 28 to June 23.

Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign and his supporters had lobbied against canceling the primary, despite the senator suspending his bid and endorsing presumptive nominee Biden this month.

