FEC commissioner recommends voting by mail to safeguard against coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Illustration: Sara Grillo/Axios

Americans should vote in the 2020 general election by mail if physically going to the polls remains unsafe due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Ellen Weintraub, commissioner of the Federal Election Commission (FEC), said in a statement on Thursday.

What she's saying: "No one knows what the coronavirus situation will be when America votes this November. The U.S. government has the duty to prepare for the worst. And it can. But only if it acts now."

  • "Voting by mail offers the best path. Making vote-by-mail broadly available will not solve every election-related challenge this year, but it is a necessary and urgent beginning," Weintraub wrote.
  • "No one should have to risk their life — or the lives of their loved ones — to cast their vote."

Where it stands: Seven states have delayed primaries or caucuses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that the state is rescheduling its 2020 primary to June 2.

Between the lines: The FEC "has no jurisdiction over the administration of elections, including whether states decide to offer mail-in ballots," Republican FEC Commissioner Caroline Hunter told Axios.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Ellen Weintraub is the commissioner of the Federal Election Commission, not the chairperson.

Dave Lawler

Africa scrambles to contain coronavirus

Students in Mogadishu. Photo: Abdirazak Hussein Farah/AFP via Getty

Several African countries recorded their first coronavirus cases this week, and case numbers accelerated in countries including South Africa, escalating fears that Africa could be the pandemic's next frontier.

Why it matters: While there are still just 600 cases across Africa — fewer than several European countries are recording each day — many countries will find it difficult to control the spread once it begins, or treat those who fall most seriously ill.

Ursula PeranoAlayna Treene

White House cancels in-person G7 summit at Camp David due to coronavirus

President Trump. Photo: David Speier/NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Trump has canceled the in-person G7 summit scheduled for June at Camp David due to the coronavirus pandemic, opting instead to host a video-teleconference, according to the White House.

Why it matters: G7 meetings — which consist of leaders from the United States, France, Germany, Canada, Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom — tackle pressing global issues. The cancellation of the summit suggests the White House believes the current crisis will extend in some form into the summer.

Alayna Treene

McConnell releases Phase 3 coronavirus stimulus proposal

House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposal for a "Phase 3" stimulus package in response to the coronavirus outbreak includes cash payments to many Americans and billions for small and large businesses.

Why it matters: The plan would be part of one of the largest and most expensive stimulus packages in American history.

