30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden wins Ohio's mail-in Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Ohio's Democratic primary on Tuesday, but the state's mail-in system showed voter turnout as dwindling typical numbers, according to AP.

Why it matters: Biden is the lone Democrat left running for president. But his former competitor Sen. Bernie Sanders has encouraged his supporters to continue voting for him in presidential primaries to help gain leverage over the party's platform at the Democratic National Convention.

Between the lines: Ohio's election is the first real test for full mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state cancelled in-person voting in March and instead moved to extend the vote-by-mail deadline until Tuesday.

  • Governments are currently having to grapple with how to safely hold elections in November, with the likelihood that some social distancing restrictions will remain in place for months.
  • Per AP, the state saw about 1.5 million votes by midday Saturday, compared to 3.2 million cast in the state's 2016 presidential primary.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

New York cancels Democratic primary against wishes of Sanders supporters

A Bernie Sanders rally in March. Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

New York's Board of Elections canceled the state's June 23 Democratic presidential primary on Monday, deciding that the risk of spreading the coronavirus was greater than holding an election with only one contender, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: This makes New York, which had already delayed the contest from April 28 to June 23, the first state to cancel its primary.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated Apr 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden for president at the former vice president's virtual women’s town hall on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's another major establishment name endorsing Biden as the Democratic Party coalesces around its presumptive nominee ahead of November's general election.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow7 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Justin Amash forms exploratory committee for third-party presidential run

Rep. Justin Amash during a 2019 own hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) announced on Tuesday that he has "launched an exploratory committee" to seek the Libertarian Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

Why it matters: Amash gained notoriety last year when he came out as the lone House Republican to support the impeachment of President Trump following the publication of the Mueller report. He later switched his party affiliation to independent.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow4 mins ago - Politics & Policy