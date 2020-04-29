Joe Biden wins Ohio's mail-in Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Ohio's Democratic primary on Tuesday, but the state's mail-in system showed voter turnout as dwindling typical numbers, according to AP.

Why it matters: Biden is the lone Democrat left running for president. But his former competitor Sen. Bernie Sanders has encouraged his supporters to continue voting for him in presidential primaries to help gain leverage over the party's platform at the Democratic National Convention.

Between the lines: Ohio's election is the first real test for full mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state cancelled in-person voting in March and instead moved to extend the vote-by-mail deadline until Tuesday.