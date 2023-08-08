Virtual women's health: State of play

Share on email (opens in new window)

Last updated July 26, 2023

Despite tough macroeconomic conditions and an industry-wide plummet in funding for digital health, deals continue to enliven the venture-backed women's health sector. Recent activity includes: