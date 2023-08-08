Virtual women's health: State of play
Last updated July 26, 2023
Despite tough macroeconomic conditions and an industry-wide plummet in funding for digital health, deals continue to enliven the venture-backed women's health sector. Recent activity includes:
- Berlin-based startup Hale, a women's pain management platform, secured €350K in pre-seed funding. The round was led by Vento, the Italian chapter of Exor Ventures.
- Caraway, a platform offering virtual mental, reproductive and physical care to women and all members of Gen Z, raised a $16.75 million Series A. Maveron and GV led the round, along with previous backers 7wireVentures and Hopelab Ventures, as well as Wellington Partners, Ingeborg Investments and The Venture Collective.
- Virtual-first care provider Thirty Madison in June acquired assets from birth control startup The Pill Club for $32.3 million.
- Tech-enabled fertility clinic operator and employer benefits provider Kindbody in March raised $100 million at a $1.8 billion valuation.
- Virtual maternal and infant health medical practice Pomelo Care this summer raised $8 million in seed funding and $25 million in Series A capital.
- Intrinsic, a women's retail health and personal care products company, in May collected $15 million.
- Sunfish Technologies, a company offering financing support for egg freezing and IVF, premiered in January with a $3.8 million seed round.
- Maternity care provider Oula in January collected $19.1 million in Series A funds for a hybrid model that unites midwives and obstetricians.