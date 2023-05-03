Intrinsic, a women's retail health and personal care products company, raised $15 million in new funding, Yadin Shemmer, co-founder and CEO tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Proceeds — in the form of debt and equity — will go towards acquiring women's consumer health brands.

Details: The round was led by FCA Venture Partners and MAP Investco, with participation from existing investors Define Ventures, Link Ventures, Redesign Health.

New investors comprised roughly 50% of the capital raised in this round.

The company declined to comment on what round of funding this was.

The company, which has a portfolio of brands focused on mothers in the prenatal and postpartum phases, has raised $128 million total since being founded in 2021.

How it works: Intrinsic acquires consumer health brands, an umbrella term encompassing consumer packaged good products, over-the-counter medications and medical devices.

These are the types of brands you would typically find sold in the front of a pharmacy or through a physician's office.

Its current portfolio includes LaVie, over-the-counter lactation massagers; Mommy Knows Best, a brand of lactation supplements to support low milk supply; and pumping bra brand PumpStrap.

What's next: "The vast majority of this capital will go towards acquire women’s health brands," Shemmer says.

"We want to buy brands that help women with issues and conditions specific to women and that mostly effect women."

Areas of need and focus will be where a women is the main caregiver, for either a child or aging parent.

"There are hundreds of disease states that fall into those buckets, where things are under studied, under treated and stigmatized by the medical system that forces them to go over the counter to find solutions on their own," he says.

Menopause, period and pelvic disorders, are large, unmet needs the company will focus on.

Of note: Any medical devices the company acquires would be FDA-cleared, Shemmer says.

"We don't take any FDA approval risk in our business," he notes. "We are acquiring brands that are already in market and addressing various need states in women's health."

Between the lines: Today's dealmaking environment is particularly favorable to the buy-side, Shemmer says, "because of the dislocation of capital markets."

The runway of this most recent fundraise depends on what opportunities the company sees in the market.

Be smart: Recall women's care tech company FemTec Health, which promised to revolutionize women's health care — but struggled to deliver on that lofty mission.

FemTec acquired a string of companies straddling consumer and wellness starting in 2019 — only to cut staff and field legal recourse from leaders of one of those acquired subsidiaries in January.

The big picture: Intrinsic is riding the wave of retail health care, increasingly coming into focus.

Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Dollar General and other players are elbowing their way into primary care, pushing a customized consumer experience driven by digital health products.

