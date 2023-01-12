Maternity care provider Oula raised $19.1 million in Series A funds for its hybrid model uniting midwives and obstetricians, CEO Adrianne Nickerson tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Pregnant people in the U.S. die at three times the rate of most other high-income countries, and the rate of deaths among pregnant Black people are an additional three times higher than the rate for white people.

Yes, and: A 2020 study published in The Lancet Global Health suggested that scaling up midwife services — one of Oula's core goals — could help fill gaps in health care access and reduce maternal mortality.

"Midwifery should be part of any pregnancy model," says Leslie Schrock, a serial women's health investor and author. "It’s what families want and deserve. They take more time in appointments and they’re trained to focus on the whole person."

"Walking into an appointment with them feels like half therapy, half medical treatment," Schrock adds.

Deal details: 8VC led the round, which brings Oula's total funding to $22.3 million.

Insiders including Chelsea Clinton's Metrodora, the Female Founders Fund, Collaborative Fund and Alumni Ventures also participated in the round.

While Nickerson declined to disclose the company's current valuation, she tells Axios it is 8x higher than its post-seed raise figure, which PitchBook estimated at $8.2 million.

The fresh funds will go toward expanding Oula's postpartum care offerings and adding sonography to its list of services. The company will likely raise its Series B sometime in 2023.

State of play: New York City-based Oula joins a flock of new and freshly funded companies focused on women's health and reproductive care including:

Virtual maternal and family health unicorn Maven Clinic, last November collected $90 million in Series E funds.

Future Family, a startup combining fertility financing and care support, last April raised $25 million in Series B capital at a valuation of $80 million.

Hybrid women's health care provider Tia in 2021 raised $100 million in Series B funding.

How it works: Oula offers a combination of in-person and virtual maternal care and operates two clinics in New York City.

It accepts most major insurance plans including Aetna, Cigna and Blue Cross Blue Shield (commercial and Medicaid). Oula patients' median age is 34.

Services include prenatal visits, virtual classes and visits, delivery at Mount Sinai West hospital, and virtual and in-person postpartum check-ins.

The other side: Oula does not currently offer two services Schrock says are incredibly helpful for pregnant people and families: home visits or pelvic floor therapy.

The company does refer patients to its network of providers for the latter.

The backstory: Nickerson started Oula after cofounding and leading Robin Care, a health tech company focused on cancer care, and says the overlaps are striking.

"You might not think of oncology and pregnancy as similar, but both are all-consuming — they take over your life, and the challenges go beyond just the clinical," she says.

One fun thing: Oula is pronounced "oo-la" (like doula) to emphasize the importance of focusing on pregnant peoples' experiences during pregnancy and childbirth.

What they're saying: Nickerson says Oula's model aims to be affordable and inclusive by accepting insurance, offering culturally competent care and "centering women and their voices."