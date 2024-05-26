Your 2024 D.C. summer hit list

Summer technically starts June 20, but mental summer kicks off Memorial Day weekend—and we have a hit list of fun activities to keep you entertained all season. 🛥️ Rent a boat Boating is booming around D.C. with charter and rental options at every price point.

What's new: Whitlow's on Water, a tiki boat from the legendary D.C. bar, cast off this season for public and private booze cruises. Also, hot tub boats!

The big picture: There's a flotilla of options. Affordable fleets include retro boats, cozy "picnic boats," and spacious sun cruisers, while you can feel fancy on a French sailing yacht.

There's even "an Airbnb for boats," Get My Boat, with everything from a budget-friendly pontoon to a captained yachting experience.

Zoom in: For kayaking, paddle boards, canoes, etc., check out Boating in DC. It's a one-stop-shop for rentals from a variety of marinas, plus tours — the full moon paddles are fun — and season passes.

Bonus: You don't need a boat to drink like a captain. I love hanging out at this semi-secret marina bar for crushes and live tunes overlooking the Pentagon Lagoon.

The Omni pool in Woodley Park. Photo: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Washington Post via Getty Images

👙 Play pool

D.C.'s outdoor public pools and spray parks open this weekend for the summer season.

Zoom in: All 22 outdoor pools opened on Saturday, weekends only until June 23 (except Memorial Day), after which the pools will be open six days a week.

The pools are free for D.C. residents. Others can purchase day and summer passes (prices vary by age).

The intrigue: D.C. is filled with fancy private and hotel pools that the public can access with passes. Many, like the Ven Rooftop near Dupont Circle, Deck 11 on Capitol Hill, and The Omni in Woodley Park open around Memorial Day.

The Crab Claw in St. Michaels. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket/Getty Images

🦀 Crack crabs

Chesapeake crab season runs through early fall. Even though the crab population is slightly down this year from last, you can still feel good about digging in.

Zoom in: Your best bet for a crab feast in D.C. proper is Ivy City Smokehouse. Get cracking indoors or on the deck.

Just outside, Arlington's Quarterdeck is always popular. Ditto for the stalwart Bethesda Crab House.

Zoom out: You can't beat the Bay for the real-deal experience. These are some of my favorite crab houses around Annapolis and the Eastern Shore.

Sunset Cinema Series at The Wharf. Photo: Patrick Revord

🍿 Catch an outdoor movie

Is there anything more summery than outdoor movies, preferably on a blanket with some rosé?

Zoom in: Our outdoor movie guide includes viewing spots in parks, on the waterfront, and even at a famous cemetery.

Plus you can catch jumbotron-size flicks at Audi Field's "Movies on the Pitch" series on Thursday nights, starting with the new "The Little Mermaid" on May 30.

Bonus: Union Market's drive-in movies run through July for that outdoor vibe + air conditioning.

Merriweather Post Pavilion lawn. Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

🎶 Plan a summer concert

If you've picnicked or pregamed on the lawn at Merriweather or Wolftrap, you know you're doing summer right. Start planning with our outdoor summer concert guide.

Want to stay local? Jazz in the Garden starts soon at the National Gallery of Art, and the lottery is live.