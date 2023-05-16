Where to watch outdoor movies around D.C.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Warmer weather calls for spreading a blanket on the grass, lathering up in bug spray and settling in for an outdoor movie.

Here are our picks for outdoor movie series around D.C.:

Adams Morgan Movie Nights

Tuesday evenings, May 23-June 27

Free movie nights at Marie Reed Elementary School Soccer Field kick off on Tuesday, May 23.

Movies start at sunset around 9pm and include favorites like "This is Spinal Tap" (May 23), "Bridesmaids" (June 20), and "Shrek" (June 27).

Moviegoers can also get discounted dinners from Adams Morgan restaurants to bring to the shows, including a $10 burger from Duplex Diner, or a $12 snack pack from Yerevan Cafe.

Cinematery at the Congressional Cemetery

First Fridays, June-September

The Congressional Cemetery is bringing back its iconic movie nights this year — with a twist. All four films screened on cemetery grounds this summer will be Tim Burton films, including: "Alice in Wonderland" (June 2) and "Dark Shadows" (September 1).

Reservations are required with a suggested donation of $10.

Moviegoers should bring their own chairs and blankets and are also permitted to bring food and drinks, including alcohol. Alcohol will also be on sale.

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf

Every Thursday, June 1 - September 31

Starting June 1, grab a seat at The Wharf’s Transit Pier for their movie series. No tickets or reservations are required, but seats for each 7:30pm movie are first-come, first-serve.