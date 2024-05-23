D.C. bars can serve until 4am this Memorial Day weekend

The Mirror, one of D.C.'s extended hours bars. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Image

Bars and clubs in D.C. can serve alcohol until 4am starting Friday through Memorial Day. Why it matters: Every hour of the holiday weekend counts.

How it works: Alcohol-licensed establishments apply for permits to stay open extra-late through the city's Extended Holiday Hours program, which runs in conjunction with local and federal holidays.

In addition to Memorial Day, night owl weekends include Juneteenth, July 4th, Labor Day and beyond. Alcohol service runs to 4am, but businesses can stay open 24 hours.

Zoom in: Over 250 places are permitted for this weekend, including drink spots like Service Bar, Dacha and Madams Organ, dance clubs (Echostage, Decades) and restaurants (hello, 2am Le Dip burgers).

Thought bubble: In my experience, not all the bars and restaurants serve or stay open as late as possible. It's like staying out until 4am—just because you can doesn't mean you should.