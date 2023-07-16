This waterfront bar is one of D.C.'s best kept secrets

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Island Time Bar & Grill at the Columbia Island Marina. Photo courtesy of Island Time

Island Time Bar & Grill is D.C.'s best-kept secret on the waterfront.

Why it matters: Riverfront bars get packed, but this low-key hideaway at the Columbia Island Marina feels like a hidden boater's gem.

What's happening: Not too much — and that's the point. Go for grapefruit crushes, crispy shrimp baskets, live music on weekends, and Pentagon Lagoon views.

How to get there: By boat, bike (it's near Mt. Vernon Trail by Lady Bird Johnson Park), or car if you're southbound on the GW Parkway.

The bottom line: It's island time vibes — just don't think about what could be lurking in the Pentagon Lagoon.

The bar is open seasonally, noon to 7:30pm on weekdays, and 11am-8pm Friday through Sunday.