This waterfront bar is one of D.C.'s best kept secrets
Island Time Bar & Grill is D.C.'s best-kept secret on the waterfront.
Why it matters: Riverfront bars get packed, but this low-key hideaway at the Columbia Island Marina feels like a hidden boater's gem.
What's happening: Not too much — and that's the point. Go for grapefruit crushes, crispy shrimp baskets, live music on weekends, and Pentagon Lagoon views.
How to get there: By boat, bike (it's near Mt. Vernon Trail by Lady Bird Johnson Park), or car if you're southbound on the GW Parkway.
The bottom line: It's island time vibes — just don't think about what could be lurking in the Pentagon Lagoon.
The bar is open seasonally, noon to 7:30pm on weekdays, and 11am-8pm Friday through Sunday.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..