May 20, 2024 - Things to Do

Jazz in the Garden summer concert tickets are live

headshot
Jazz in the Garden

Photo: Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Jazz in the Garden tickets go live Monday through an online lottery.

Why it matters: You haven't summered right until you've sipped sangría and listened to live music at the National Gallery of Art's sculpture garden.

How it works: The first concert is Friday, May 31. Like many popular events, the series (through August) runs on a lottery system.

  • The lottery runs each week before the concert, opening Monday at 10am and closing Friday at 12pm.
  • NGA will notify all entrants the Monday before each concert whether or not they're selected.
  • Lucky selectees can register for up to four passes. Registration is required for anyone 2 and older.

Check out the summer concert schedule where you can register.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more