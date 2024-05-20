Jazz in the Garden summer concert tickets are live
Jazz in the Garden tickets go live Monday through an online lottery.
Why it matters: You haven't summered right until you've sipped sangría and listened to live music at the National Gallery of Art's sculpture garden.
How it works: The first concert is Friday, May 31. Like many popular events, the series (through August) runs on a lottery system.
- The lottery runs each week before the concert, opening Monday at 10am and closing Friday at 12pm.
- NGA will notify all entrants the Monday before each concert whether or not they're selected.
- Lucky selectees can register for up to four passes. Registration is required for anyone 2 and older.
Check out the summer concert schedule where you can register.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more