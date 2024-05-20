Share on email (opens in new window)

Jazz in the Garden tickets go live Monday through an online lottery. Why it matters: You haven't summered right until you've sipped sangría and listened to live music at the National Gallery of Art's sculpture garden.

How it works: The first concert is Friday, May 31. Like many popular events, the series (through August) runs on a lottery system.

The lottery runs each week before the concert, opening Monday at 10am and closing Friday at 12pm.

NGA will notify all entrants the Monday before each concert whether or not they're selected.

Lucky selectees can register for up to four passes. Registration is required for anyone 2 and older.

Check out the summer concert schedule where you can register.